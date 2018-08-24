 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Coquitlam shooting targets home where children live

Nadia Stewart
August 24, 2018 08:21 pm

socastcmsRssStartNadia StewartsocastcmsRssEnd

A quiet Coquitlam neighbourhood was rocked by gunfire early Friday morning and although police say the home fired at was targeted, there are children living in the basement. Nadia Stewart reports.