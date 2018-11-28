Costs have swollen: Saskatchewan sues Ottawa over uranium mine cleanup deal

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government is suing Ottawa over what it says is a failure to live up to a deal on cleaning up an old uranium mine.

Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre says the federal government promised in 2006 to share costs for cleaning up the Gunnar mine in northern Saskatchewan.

Those costs have since swollen to $280 million from $25 million.

Eyre says Saskatchewan has already spent nearly half that and it’s time Ottawa came up with its share.

She says it’s not fair that federal officials have questioned the province’s remediation plans.

Eyre says Canada’s nuclear regulator has approved them and they are in line with what has been done at other nuclear sites.

Eyre says the lawsuit was filed because a statute of limitations would have run out at the end of this month.

The Canadian Press