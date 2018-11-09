Court appearance for company owner whose truck involved in Broncos bus crash

CALGARY — The owner of a Calgary trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has made his first appearance in court.

Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking has not retained a lawyer and was represented by duty counsel, who asked the matter be set over to Nov. 30.

Singh, who is 36, did not speak to anyone on his way into court.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured in rural Saskatchewan when the Broncos team bus and a semi-truck owned by Singh collided last spring.

Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with various federal and provincial safety regulations.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the semi unit, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Canadian Press