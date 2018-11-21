Court wants more info before deciding if segregation law becomes invalid

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court wants more information before deciding whether Canada’s segregation laws will become invalid next month.

The Appeal Court is asking the government to show how proposed legislation will address problems a lower court identified.

Last year, a judge found the laws unconstitutional but gave Ottawa 12 months — until Dec. 18 — to fix things.

Ottawa now says it needs more time while a new law winds through Parliament.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says the government has had enough time and done nothing.

The Appeal Court also reserved judgement on the association’s view that last year’s ruling didn’t go far enough.

The Canadian Press