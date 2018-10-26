Crews fighting fire at fish plant in eastern Newfoundland and Labrador

O’DONNELL’S, N.L. — Crews are at the scene of a fire that has engulfed a fish plant in the small eastern Newfoundland community of O’Donnell’s.

Witnesses said this morning that the fire at the Hickey and Son’s Fisheries Ltd. fish plant on St. Mary’s Bay started sometime overnight.

There were no details about how the fire started or if anyone was in the facility at the time.

The fire is just the latest at similar plants in the province over the last couple of years.

In 2016, the Norman’s Cove-Long Cove fish plant burned to the ground, just months after a similar blaze at the Quinlan Brother’s plant in Bay de Verde.

Quinlan has since rebuilt, but the Quin-Sea plant in Norman’s Cove did not reopen and operations moved to Southern Harbour.

A 2016 provincial processors’ list indicates the O’Donnell’s plant handled mussels, groundfish, scallops, whelk and all species of pelagics.

(VOCM)

The Canadian Press