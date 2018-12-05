Day of mourning dawns in U.S. as dignitaries, friends gather to remember Bush 41

WASHINGTON — A national day of mourning is underway in the United States as a solemn procession bearing former president George H.W. Bush prepares to depart Capitol Hill for the final time, bound for a state funeral at Washington’s National Cathedral.

Brian Mulroney, a close friend whose time as prime minister overlapped with the 41st president’s term and culminated in the original North American Free Trade Agreement, is scheduled to deliver one of four eulogies during the funeral, along with Bush’s son and eventual successor, George W. Bush.

Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison and Ambassador David MacNaughton will also be among an estimated 3,000 friends, dignitaries, presidents past and present and other political heavyweights gathering at the cathedral for a final farewell.

President Donald Trump, who is not scheduled to speak, has declared a national day of mourning in the U.S., part of a week-long series of commemorations that began Monday with a solemn public visitation in the Capitol rotunda.

Prior to the start of the ceremony, Trump used his preferred platform — Twitter — to send a message of remembrance, urging Americans to treat the occasion not as a funeral, but as a celebration of the former president’s life.

Flags on Canadian federal buildings in both countries are also flying at half-mast today in a cross-border tribute.

Bush will be buried Thursday at his presidential library in Texas, near his wife, Barbara, who died in April, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at age 3.

In an interview Monday, Brison — noting that Bush’s signature is on the original 1992 version of NAFTA — recalled meeting the former president for the first time at a conference in Montreal marking the deal’s 10-year anniversary.

“I was struck then by his graciousness, his interest in and enthusiasm for Canada — but he was just an extraordinarily gracious person,” Brison said.

“He came from tremendous privilege, but he chose to use that privilege and that upbringing to serve the greater good. That sense of noblesse oblige is something that a lot of people of privilege don’t necessarily remember, that sense of giving back. That was something he took seriously.”

The Canadian Press