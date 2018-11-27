Day parole granted to woman convicted in Stefanie Rengel killing

KITCHENER, Ont. — A young woman who sexually blackmailed her boyfriend into killing a 14-year-old girl she saw as a rival has been granted day parole for six months.

The Parole Board of Canada made the decision on Melissa Todorovic’s case Tuesday after a hearing at the Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener, Ont., where she is being held.

A two-member panel said that while Todorovic still has work to do and should expect to continue counselling for a long time, she has made progress in understanding what led her at age 15 to orchestrate the 2008 killing of Stefanie Rengel.

Todorovic told the panel during the hearing that she now feels “horrible” for her actions.

“I never want to be that person again. I don’t want to harm anybody else,” she said quietly. “I wish I could take everything back. I take full responsibility for Stefanie’s death … if it wasn’t for me, Stefanie would be alive.”

Rengel’s mother, Patricia Hung, wept as the panel announced its decision. She said after the hearing that the outcome was disappointing, noting that Todorovic appeared largely emotionless even in expressing remorse.

“I felt it was a bit scripted,” Hung said.

Todorovic was convicted in 2009 for masterminding the murder of Rengel, a girl she had never met but who became the focus of her jealousy.

Rengel had briefly dated Todorovic’s then-boyfriend, David Bagshaw, years earlier and Todorovic threatened to break up with him or withhold sex unless he killed his former flame.

He eventually carried out her command, stabbing Rengel six times and leaving her to die in a snowbank outside her house on New Year’s Day, 2008.

Todorovic was sentenced in 2009 as an adult to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years, the maximum adult sentence for someone her age. She challenged the ruling but it was upheld on appeal.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press