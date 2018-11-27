Day parole granted to woman convicted in Stefanie Rengel killing

KITCHENER, Ont. — A young woman who sexually blackmailed her boyfriend into killing a 14-year-old girl she saw as a rival has been granted day parole for six months.

The Parole Board of Canada made the decision on Melissa Todorovic’s case after a hearing in Kitchener, Ont., today.

Todorovic was convicted in 2009 for masterminding the murder of Stefanie Rengel, a girl she had never met but who became the focus of her jealousy.

Rengel had briefly dated Todorovic’s then-boyfriend, David Bagshaw, years earlier and Todorovic threatened to break up with him or withhold sex unless he killed his former flame.

He eventually carried out her command, stabbing Rengel six times and leaving her to die in a snowbank outside her house on New Year’s Day, 2008.

Todorovic was sentenced in 2009 as an adult to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years, the maximum adult sentence for someone her age. She challenged the ruling but it was upheld on appeal.

