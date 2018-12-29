Daycare operator Karen Wang wins Liberal nomination Burnaby South

BURNABY, B.C. — The federal Liberal party has selected the owner of a daycare business as its challenger against NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in an upcoming byelection in British Columbia.

Karen Wang was been named the Liberal candidate at a nomination meeting in the riding of Burnaby South today.

She defeated biotechnology scientist Cyrus Eduljee, product manager for Stemcell Technologies, after 123 members cast ballots.

Wang told reporters she has what it takes to take on Singh because she has lived in the riding for 20 years and has strong connections in the community.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet set a date for the byelection in Burnaby South, which was vacated by former New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart, who is now Vancouver’s mayor.

Trudeau is expected to call byelections for the Burnaby South, Outremont, Que., and York-Simcoe, Ont., ridings early in the new year.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press