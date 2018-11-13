Dignitaries arrive ahead of funeral for former Quebec premier Bernard Landry

MONTREAL — Past and present political leaders and other dignitaries have begun arriving at the state funeral for former Quebec premier Bernard Landry, who died last Tuesday at the age of 81.

The service is being held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica and will feature speeches by Premier Francois Legault and two of his predecessors, Jean Charest and Lucien Bouchard.

Ted Moses, former grand chief of the Grand Council of the Crees, is also scheduled to address the service. It was Moses who signed the Peace of the Brave on behalf of the Cree with Landry’s government in 2002.

During his short tenure as premier, Landry is recognized for helping Quebec’s tech sector flourish and for the landmark agreement with the province’s Cree, considered a model for negotiations between governments and First Nations.

But Quebec’s 28th premier died without seeing his dream of Quebec independence achieved.

“We have lost a great man,” former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe said before entering the church, “but I am very happy that so many people are paying tribute to him today.”

Landry, a longtime Parti Quebecois minister, became party leader and premier in 2001 after Bouchard resigned.

He served two years before being defeated in the April 2003 election by Charest’s Liberals.

Landry died at home in Vercheres, Que. of complications from pulmonary disease. His body lay in state Saturday in Quebec City at the provincial legislature and Monday in Montreal at the basilica.

The Canadian Press





