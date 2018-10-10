 Skip to Content
Evacuees return home after pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C.

October 10, 2018 04:38 pm

nvestigators with the National Energy Board are on the ground near Prince George, British Columbia, alongside RCMP. They’re trying to figure out how a pipeline, operated by Enbridge, burst into flames Tuesday night. Sarah MacDonald reports.