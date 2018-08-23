 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMThe Drive Home with Nick
listen live
Home

Even smoke can’t keep seniors from competing in West Kelowna pickleball tournament

Shay Galor
August 23, 2018 01:54 pm

socastcmsRssStartShay GalorsocastcmsRssEnd

The first Super Senior Pickleball Tournament, hosted by the West Kelowna Pickleball Club, takes place August 23 to 26 at Mount Boucherie Racquet Centre with 300 seniors, 60 years old and over, competing.