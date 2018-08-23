Even smoke can’t keep seniors from competing in West Kelowna pickleball tournament

socastcmsRssStartShay GalorsocastcmsRssEnd
The first Super Senior Pickleball Tournament, hosted by the West Kelowna Pickleball Club, takes place August 23 to 26 at Mount Boucherie Racquet Centre with 300 seniors, 60 years old and over, competing.
socastcmsRssStartShay GalorsocastcmsRssEnd
The first Super Senior Pickleball Tournament, hosted by the West Kelowna Pickleball Club, takes place August 23 to 26 at Mount Boucherie Racquet Centre with 300 seniors, 60 years old and over, competing.
ESE
1011 mb
17 km/h
31%