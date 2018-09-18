 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

EXCLUSIVE: Veterans denied service dogs despite gov’t report showing ‘significant’ reduction in PTSD

Brian Hill
September 18, 2018 05:12 pm

socastcmsRssStartBrian HillsocastcmsRssEnd

Veterans with PTSD are continuing to be denied funding for service dogs despite a government report obtained exclusively by Global News that shows “significant” reduction in symptoms for vets with dogs.