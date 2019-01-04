Extreme avalanche risk in Alberta, B.C. leads to warnings from Parks Canada

BANFF, Alta. — Heavy snowfall, warm temperatures and high winds have led to an extreme avalanche risk in Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks.

The daily avalanche bulletins for the mountain parks in Alberta and B.C. said they have received between 25 and 45 centimetres of snow in recent days and it’s overloading a weak layer from mid-December.

Parks Canada officials said the danger rating forecast for Friday was listed as extreme, which means people should avoid all avalanche terrain because natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain.

“This weekend will be a good time to avoid being in or under any avalanche terrain,” they said on social media early Friday afternoon. “Ski resorts are a great option until this avalanche cycle is complete.”

Another 25 to 70 centimetres of snow was expected across the region before the storm ends late Friday.

Thursday afternoon’s bulletin for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay said it’s creating the “perfect recipe for large avalanches stepping down into our persistent weak layers.”

Officials said the danger rating will continue to stay high, which means travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended this weekend.

They reminded visitors who travel into the backcountry that they are responsible for their own safety.

Significant snowfall continues along Highway 93 North, also known as the Icefields Parkway, in Banff and Jasper national parks.

Officials said some areas along the highway have received between 60 and 80 centimetres and will remain closed until Sunday for avalanche control work.

Avalanche Canada said heavy snow has also created a high possibility of slides on south coast and Vancouver Island mountains, as well as through most of east-central and southeastern B.C., meaning very dangerous avalanche conditions exist throughout Alberta and B.C.

