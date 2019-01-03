Family recovering after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning in car in B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police say a woman and her five-year-old child have been released from hospital one week after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning in a car.

The woman’s three-year-old child remains in hospital in stable condition and is expected to be released early next week.

The woman and her two children were found unresponsive in the car on Dec. 26 in a rural area of Abbotsford, B.C.

Investigators have found the vehicle came to rest against a guard rail when the driver pulled over to the side of the road.

Assistant fire Chief Craig Bird says in a statement that vehicular poisoning by the colourless and odourless gas is most commonly caused when cars are left running in an enclosed space.

He says exhaust fumes leaking into the passenger compartment is a less common but equally dangerous cause of the poisoning and recommends bringing your vehicle to a certified mechanic for inspection if you suspect a leak.

The gas causes flu-like symptoms that can lead to death.

The Canadian Press