Feces thrown after collision involving a cyclist in Victoria: witness

VICTORIA — A video circulating the internet showing a cyclist throwing his own feces at the windshield of a car has sparked an investigation by Victoria police.

The cyclist and vehicle were involved in a collision at an intersection on Saturday and what happened afterwards was captured on video by Joshua Loftus, a salesman at a car dealership, which he shared on Facebook and Reddit.

Loftus told CFAX radio he didn’t see the collision but while he was standing outside to greet customers, he saw the cyclist open the car door.

He says the cyclist then defecated and threw his waste at the windshield of the car.

Loftus says he also saw the cyclist smash one of the car’s turn signals before getting on his bike and riding away.

Const. Matt Rutherford says the driver of the vehicle and bystanders did the right thing by not reacting.

“The driver of the vehicle remained in the vehicle, locked her door, closed her windows,” he said. “And several bystanders were able to assist by calling 911, getting pictures of the suspect as well as filming the incident. So people are just encouraged to call us as soon as possible, and we can come and do our jobs.”

Police were called by multiple bystanders, who also took pictures and videos.

“I thought in my head ‘Well, maybe I should get my camera out, because this might be something,’ ” Loftus added.

(CFAX)

The Canadian Press