Feds set new limits on pilot flight times to curb crew fatigue

OTTAWA — The federal government is enacting strict new measures to address mounting concerns about tired flight crews on commercial planes.

New regulations will set lower limits for the number of hours a pilot can be in the air and on duty before having to take a break.

The government plans to allow carriers that have a harder time meeting those hours to create fatigue-management systems to mitigate risks.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says those systems will give specialty airlines, such as those in the North, a bit of flexibility.

Transport Canada will help airlines develop the new plans.

New rules are also being introduced to prohibit alcohol consumption for flight crew members 12 hours before duty, an increase from eight hours.

The Canadian Press