Fishing boat beacons would lower risks of Canada’s deadliest job: report

HALIFAX — A Senate committee is recommending mandatory use of radio beacons on fishing vessels in an effort to curb fatalities in Canada’s deadliest sector.

A report released Thursday from the Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans said equipping fishing vessels with emergency position-indicating radio beacons — known as EPIRBs — would help improve response times for search and rescue operations.

The report, which focused on Maritime search and rescue operations, said the commercial fishing industry has the highest fatality rate of any Canadian job — an average of one death per month.

“We strongly believe that EPIRBs will cut down the search time, but most importantly, save lives,” said Sen. Fabian Manning during a news conference in Ottawa.

“If we could narrow the time of the search, we’ll be able to then move into the rescue part much quicker. Certainly off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, as an example, on a very thick foggy day, it might be very difficult even for a helicopter to find someone.”

The report said beacons not only transmit an emergency signal to search and rescue authorities, they also have a built-in GPS that allows rescuers to accurately locate ships in distress.

Manning said the committee recognizes that the beacons come with a cost — between $250 and $1,000 — and so they’re also recommending that the device becomes mandatory in two years.

The report recommends that the Canadian Coast Guard become a separate statutory agency, making it accountable to the federal transport minister and allowing for more long-term capital planning with predictable funding.

The coast guard should have a 20-year capital plan to reflect the “need for the fleet’s renewal, update and modernization,” the report said.

As well, the report makes a number of recommendations aimed at bolstering search and rescue resources in the Canadian Arctic, where marine traffic is forecast to increase.

Manning said there is a “major void” of search and rescue operations in Canada’s North, including a lack of facilities and training.

“We understand that we can’t have a helicopter in every community. We understand we can’t have search and rescue resources everywhere, but we certainly need to be able to address the concerns brought to us by the North,” said Manning.

Sen. Marc Gold added that climate change is having a dramatic impact on search and rescue challenges in the North.

“The ice is changing, and climate change has the effect for hunters, trappers, harvesters to have to travel further from their homes to harvest for their family’s well-being, and that puts them at greater risk if things go awry,” said Gold.

“The communications network in the North is very different from what we’re experiencing in the south, and so the challenges are enormous.”

Some of the Canadian Arctic-related recommendations include establishing primary search and rescue stations in the North, expanding training operations in that region and focusing recruitment efforts on retaining Indigenous employees, especially those proficient in Inuktitut.

A press secretary for the office of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard thanked the Senate committee for the report.

“The safety of those at sea is our top priority and we will be reviewing the recommendations carefully,” said Jocelyn Lubczuk in an email statement.

Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press