Florida man arrested in connection with package bombs sent to Trump critics

WASHINGTON — U.S. investigators seized a white van — its windows bedecked with Republican stickers, American flags and images of Donald Trump — from a parking lot in Florida after a man was taken into custody Friday in connection with package bombs sent to prominent critics and rivals of the U.S. president.

News of the arrest followed an eyebrow-raising presidential tweet in which Trump blamed “this ‘Bomb’ stuff” for usurping political media coverage and stifling early-voting turnout for pivotal U.S. midterm elections.

Investigators covered the van with a blue tarpaulin before hauling it away from the Auto Zone parking lot in Plantation, Fla., where police made the arrest, but the tarp blew loose on the flatbed truck’s journey, exposing a collage of GOP tributes on the windows.

If the images didn’t make the owner’s political leanings clear enough, a slogan visible from one angle certainly did: “CNN sucks” — a chant that has become a fixture at Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” rallies.

Media reports identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, a resident of nearby Aventura, Fla.

During an event at the White House, Trump promised “swift and certain justice” as he acknowledged the work of law enforcement agencies and officials, praising them for making an arrest so quickly.

“We must never allow political violence to take root in America — cannot let it happen. I’m committed to doing everything in my power as president to stop it, and to stop it now,” Trump said.

“The bottom line is that Americans must unify, and we must show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens. There is no country like our country and every day we are showing the world just how truly great we are.”

It was a stark, whipsaw departure from what the president said earlier in the day on Twitter, where he lamented the ongoing 24-hour coverage of the bombing investigation and what he characterized as its impact on Republican momentum in early voting for the U.S. midterms.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows — news not talking politics,” Trump tweeted.

“Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

That tweet appeared shortly after investigators discovered two new suspicious packages in the U.S. postal system — one at a Florida mail facility addressed to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and another addressed to CNN, this one for James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence.

The package addressed to Clapper was discovered at a sorting facility in midtown Manhattan, just blocks from where a similar device forced the evacuation Wednesday of CNN’s New York newsroom and the Time Warner Center.

That brought the number of packages to 12 so far, all containing crudely fashioned explosive devices, bearing similar hallmarks and targeting outspoken Democrats, liberals and critics of the president. None of the devices detonated, and all were intercepted before reaching their intended targets.

Those targets included former President Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden and Democratic presidential challenger Hillary Clinton, as well as a number of prominent Obama-era cabinet members, many of them outspoken Trump critics or targets of presidential partisan rhetoric.

