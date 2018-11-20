Forces encouraging more sex-assault reports but not helping victims, AG says

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general is taking the military to task for not supporting victims of sexual misconduct.

Michael Ferguson says that failure threatens to undermine attempts to curb inappropriate and criminal sexual behaviour in the ranks.

The assessment is contained in a new report that also blasts long delays in resolving cases and the poor training that service members are receiving on the issue.

Eradicating sexual misconduct is a priority for military commanders after a series of devastating reports in recent years, and Ferguson says awareness is certainly up.

But Ferguson says his review found that many victims are not being properly supported when they do speak up, which makes it difficult to prosecute cases and undermines confidence in the system.

The auditor general also says a legal requirement that all service members report inappropriate behaviour actually discourages some victims who don’t want to proceed with a formal complaint from coming forward.

The Canadian Press