Former Alberta MLA pleads guilty to sex charges involving 10-year-old girl

RED DEER, Alta. — The Crown wants a former Alberta politician to be sentenced to at least three years in jail following his guilty plea to one count of sexual interference involving a 10-year-old girl.

Don MacIntyre, 63, resigned in February of last year after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

An agreed statement of facts read out in court in Red Deer, Alta., on Friday said MacIntyre touched the victim sexually with a part of his body between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2011.

The touching happened between five to 10 times when the victim, who cannot be identified, was 10 years old. She came forward in 2015.

“After the assaults took place, (the victim) felt depressed and thought about killing herself,” the statement said. “She would visualize stabbing herself and killing herself.”

Court heard MacIntyre apologized after the assaults, asked for forgiveness and said it was part of “Satan’s plan to destroy (the victim’s) faith.”

The victim cried as she told court the abuse caused her to give up creative pursuits that made her happy.

“It hurt my chest and I felt sick to my stomach all the time.”

She said she sometimes thought she was imagining things. When MacIntyre finally apologized, “I was so relieved I was not losing my mind,” she said.

She told court she still has nightmares and is often angry.

“I will carry this rage I have for him to my grave.”

MacIntyre had represented the central Alberta seat of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the United Conservative Party.

He was first elected in 2015 for the Wildrose Party, which merged with the Progressive Conservatives in 2017 to form the United Conservatives.

He was the party’s critic for electricity and renewables.

The United Conservative caucus issued a statement Friday condemning MacIntyre.

“We hope this disgusting individual faces the full extent of the law in sentencing for his odious crime. Our thoughts remain with the victim and all those affected at this time.”

The caucus statement said it found out about the charges facing MacIntyre the day he resigned last year. The party said he is no longer a member.

A publication ban was initially placed on MacIntyre’s name, but was lifted following a challenge by several media outlets.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press



