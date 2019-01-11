Former Alberta MLA pleads guilty to sex charges involving 10-year-old girl

RED DEER, Alta. — A victim who was touched sexually by a former Alberta politician says she will never forgive the man for destroying her childhood.

Don MacIntyre, 63, resigned in February of last year after he was charged with sexual interference and sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to the first charge in Red Deer, Alta., court Friday and the second charge was to be withdrawn.

The victim, surrounded by loved ones, cried as she described how the abuse made her give up creative pursuits she loved, gave her nightmares and made her physically ill.

“It hurt my chest and I felt sick to my stomach all the time,” said the young woman, who cannot be identified.

She said she is often angry.

“I will carry this rage I have for him to my grave.”

An agreed statement of facts read out in court said MacIntyre touched the victim sexually with a part of his body between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2011.

The touching happened between five to 10 times when the victim was 10 years old. She told her mother in 2015.

“He told her that God said that God was OK with the touching,” the statement said, adding the victim felt depressed and had suicidal thoughts.

“She would visualize stabbing herself and killing herself.”

Court heard MacIntyre apologized after the assaults, asked for forgiveness and said it was part of “Satan’s plan to destroy (the victim’s) faith.”

The victim told court she sometimes thought she was imagining things or that it was her fault. When MacIntyre finally apologized, “I was so relieved I was not losing my mind,” she said.

The Crown is asking for a prison sentence of between three and 3 1/2 years, while MacIntyre’s lawyer is asking for two years behind bars.

Prosecutor Julie Snowdown said MacIntyre’s remorse is a mitigating factor, but she said that’s tempered by his linking his actions to the devil.

“It’s easy and convenient to deflect blame to an external force such as Satan,” she said, adding it’s a further example of the manipulation tactics he used on his victim.

Defence lawyer Ian McKay said the immense publicity the case has attracted should factor into the sentence.

“Everybody will know his face. Everybody will know what he’s done,” McKay said.

Court heard MacIntyre, who his lawyer said is deeply religious, has also lost the support of his church community.

“This is a man who has been punished in so many ways and will continue to be punished until his last breath,” McKay said.

MacIntyre apologized to the victim from the prisoner’s box for the “pain and anguish” he caused.

He then wished her a life that is “whole and healthy and happy.”

Queen’s Bench Justice Debbie Yungwirth is to rule on the sentence later Friday.

MacIntyre had represented the central Alberta seat of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the United Conservative Party.

He was first elected in 2015 for the Wildrose Party, which merged with the Progressive Conservatives in 2017 to form the United Conservatives.

The United Conservative caucus issued a statement Friday condemning MacIntyre.

“We hope this disgusting individual faces the full extent of the law in sentencing for his odious crime. Our thoughts remain with the victim and all those affected at this time.”

The caucus statement said it found out about the charges facing MacIntyre the day he resigned last year. The party said he is no longer a member.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press



