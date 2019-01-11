Former Alberta MLA to appear in Red Deer court on sex charges involving minor

RED DEER, Alta. — The case of a former Alberta politician accused of sex charges involving a minor is scheduled to be in Red Deer, Alta., court today.

Don MacIntyre, who is 63, resigned in February of last year after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He had represented the central Alberta seat of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the United Conservative Party.

MacIntyre was first elected in 2015 for the Wildrose Party, which merged with the Progressive Conservatives in 2017.

He was the party’s critic for electricity and renewables.

A publication ban was initially placed on MacIntyre’s name, but was lifted following a challenge by several media outlets.

His alleged victim cannot be identified.

The Canadian Press