Former premier Gallant yet to decide on future as Tory government is sworn in

FREDERICTON — A new Progressive Conservative government will be sworn-in today in New Brunswick, leaving former premier Brian Gallant to decide if he’ll stay on as the Liberal Opposition leader.

Gallant’s minority government was toppled last week in a confidence vote on the throne speech, and he says he hasn’t decided on his future.

He says a lot of people have been encouraging him to remain on the job and lead the party into the next election, but he’s still discussing the options with his wife.

Gallant says if he was to quit as leader, he would remain the MLA for his riding, and has no intentions to make a run at federal politics in next year’s election.

Standings in the 49-seat legislature are 22 Tories, 21 Liberals, three Green party members and three People’s Alliance MLAs.

The Tories can stay in office with the support of the three Alliance members, which gives them the 25 votes needed for a majority.

The Canadian Press