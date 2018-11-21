Former Ticats Dyakowski, Hage seeking Conservative nomination in Hamilton ridings

HAMILTON — Two former Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hoping to have the same success in the political arena that they had on the gridiron.

In a joint press conference at the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, Peter Dyakowski and Marwan Hage announced Wednesday that they are seeking the Conservative Party nomination in different Hamilton ridings for the next federal election .

Dyakowski is seeking the nomination in Hamilton Mountain, and Hage is running in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.

If the former offensive linemen secure their nominations, they will face an uphill battle in federal ridings that have traditionally not gone the Conservatives’ way.

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek has elected either a Liberal or New Democrat MP since its formation in 2003, while Hamilton Mountain hasn’t elected a representative from a conservative party since the Progressive Conservatives won the riding in 1979.

Scott Duvall of the NDP is the incumbent MP in Hamilton Mountain, while Liberal Bob Bratina represents Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.

The 34-year-old Dyakowski, who announced his retirement form the CFL on Nov. 1, appeared in 166 career regular-season games —149 as a starter — with Hamilton (2007-16) and Saskatchewan (2017).

The Vancouver native was the winner of CBC’s Canada’s Smartest Person reality special in 2012 and appeared on an episode of “Jeopardy!” on June 3, 2014, finishing in third place.

Hage, who emigrated with his family from Beirut, Lebanon to Montreal in 1990, spent 10 seasons with the Ticats from 2004 to 2013. He was a CFL all-star in 2010.

The 37-year-old owns multiple Tim Hortons franchises in the Toronto area.

The Canadian Press