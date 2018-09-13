 Skip to Content
Fort McMurray SPCA suspends employee accused of mistreating animal in organization’s care

Phil Heidenreich
September 13, 2018 08:57 pm

The Fort McMurray SPCA says one of its employees has been charged by the RCMP following an investigation prompted by a social media post alleging mistreatment of an animal in the organization’s care.