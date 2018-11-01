Found dinosaur bones in Alberta Badlands: Google doodle honours Joseph Tyrrell

Today’s Google doodle features a man standing among large dinosaur bones in the Alberta Badlands.

It’s in honour of Joseph Burr Tyrrell, who was born 160 years ago in Weston, Ont.

Tyrrell, who died in 1957 at the age of 98, was a Canadian geologist, cartographer and mining consultant.

He discovered coal deposits and dinosaur bones in southeastern Alberta.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology in Drumheller, Alta., is named in his honour.

Google says on its site that doodles are changes made to the usual Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.

The Canadian Press