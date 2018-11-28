Global Affairs says another Canadian diplomat in Cuba has fallen ill

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says another Canadian diplomat in Cuba has fallen ill, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13.

That includes diplomats posted to the Canadian embassy in Havana, as well as their dependants, who have come down with a mysterious illness that causes dizziness, headaches and trouble concentrating.

Global Affairs says the government continues to investigate the cause of the unknown illness, adding in a statement that the health and safety of diplomatic staff and their families is a top priority.

The department says the person who fell ill most recently “is receiving the necessary medical attention.”

It says it’s allowing Canadian diplomatic personnel to return to Canada if they wish.

The government is also planning to hold a teleconference on Thursday to provide more detail about the investigation.

The Canadian Press