GlobalMedic prepares to send Canadian team to help with relief efforts in Indonesia

GlobalMedic is sending a team of six Canadians to Indonesia to help the country hit hard by the recent earthquake and tsunami. The work will focus on mapping the affected areas with drone, and providing clean drinking water. Katherine Ward reports.
