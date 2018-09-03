 Skip to Content
Gruesome discovery of mutilated skunks sparks SPCA investigation

Kristen Robinson
September 03, 2018 07:16 pm

A reward is being offered for anyone with information about who was behind a disturbing act of animal cruelty in East Vancouver. Kristen Robinson has more on the three mutilated skunks found.