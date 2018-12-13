Guards injured, money stolen, during overnight blast at Edmonton bank

EDMONTON — Two security guards have been injured in an explosion that occurred during an overnight armed holdup at a Scotiabank branch in northeast Edmonton.

Police at the scene say the guards — a male and a female believed to be employed by GardaWorld — suffered significant head and facial injuries in the blast that occurred around 2 a.m.

They also say the guards were involved in some sort of confrontation with a male armed with a gun, who got away with a bag of money and is still being sought.

Karan Singh, a clerk at a convenience store across the street, told CTV Edmonton he was in a back room when he heard what sounded like a bomb blast.

Singh says he heard two explosions and when he came out to see what was happening, a customer told him that he had heard people screaming down the street.

Early morning commuters were being asked to avoid the area near the scene while police investigated. (CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press