 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

Health risk advisory lifted for Halifax’s Lake Banook and Lake Micmac

Alicia Draus
September 12, 2018 05:59 pm

socastcmsRssStartAlicia DraussocastcmsRssEnd

City officials have confirmed that test results received this week indicate the toxin levels are back within safe limits and no algae blooms have been observed in the lake since the end of August.