Health risk advisory lifted for Halifax’s Lake Banook and Lake Micmac

socastcmsRssStartAlicia DraussocastcmsRssEnd
City officials have confirmed that test results received this week indicate the toxin levels are back within safe limits and no algae blooms have been observed in the lake since the end of August.
socastcmsRssStartAlicia DraussocastcmsRssEnd
City officials have confirmed that test results received this week indicate the toxin levels are back within safe limits and no algae blooms have been observed in the lake since the end of August.
SSW
1011 mb
17 km/h
71%