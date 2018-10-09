 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

Homeless activists condemned for occupation of school

Kylie Stanton
October 09, 2018 06:47 pm

socastcmsRssStartKylie StantonsocastcmsRssEnd

The actions of homeless advocates who occupied and trashed an abandoned school in Nanaimo have some worried that their antics will take focus away from the real problem. Kylie Stanton reports.