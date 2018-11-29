Humboldt Broncos memorial fund thanks everyone involved in GoFundMe campaign

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The chairman of the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund is thanking everyone who was part of a $15.2-million GoFundMe campaign and its distribution to those involved in the bus crash.

Darrin Duell, president of the fund, says in a statement that it’s been a “long, difficult and painful process” since the April 6 crash that left 16 people dead and 13 injured.

He thanked Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington, who created a GoFundMe page in the hours after the crash, for her foresight in initiating the appeal.

He also thanked the 140,000-plus people who donated for their kindness to the Broncos families.

Duell noted the board of directors, advisory committee, legal team and others involved volunteered their time as they worked through the distribution procedure required by Saskatchewan legislation.

The committee’s recommendations were approved by a Saskatchewan judge Wednesday.

Each of the 16 families who lost a loved one in the crash will receive a total of $525,000, while each of the 13 surviving players will receive $475,000.

The Canadian Press