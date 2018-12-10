In the news today, Dec. 10

Four stories in the news for Monday, Dec. 10

———

TRADE TRIP TO CHINA CANCELLED OVER MENG DETENTION

The detention of a top Huawei executive in Canada has impacted British Columbia’s forestry trade mission to Asia. The delegation has cancelled a stop in China, and will instead end its trip in Japan. It follows the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer. The U.S. is seeking Meng’s extradition, alleging she tried to evade American trade sanctions on Iran. A bail hearing will resume today, and Beijing has warned that Canada will face “grave consequences” if Meng isn’t released.

———

ONTARIO JOINS CALLS FOR EQUALIZATION OVERHAUL

For the first time in a decade Ontario will not receive an equalization transfer from Ottawa, prompting the province’s finance minister to join calls for a program overhaul. Canada’s finance ministers are in Ottawa for the second of their two annual meetings. And just before they met at a working dinner last night, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau revealed that only five provinces — Manitoba, Quebec, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and New Brunswick — will qualify for a share of nearly $20 billion in equalization payments in 2019-20.

———

CANADA POST DELAYS MEAN HOLIDAY HEADACHES

Canada Post says it’s dealing with two to three times more parcels than usual this holiday season. It says there’s a six-million-package backlog after five weeks of rotating strikes that ended last month. Spokesman Jon Hamilton says the Crown corporation has rented almost two-thousand additional vehicles and hired four-thousand seasonal staff. But he says delivery windows still can’t be guaranteed in the lead-up to Christmas. The Canadian Union of Postal Employees disputes that the rotating strikes caused any backlog.

———

BREAST CANCER SCREENING GUIDELINES UPDATED

New guidelines for breast-cancer screening are intended to give women a bigger say in their health-care decisions, considering personal values and preferences over age and risk factors alone. The guidelines from the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care encourage women aged 40 to 74 to discuss breast cancer screening with their doctors and make a shared decision about whether to get a mammogram based in part on a woman’s preferences. The previous guidelines recommended against women aged 40 to 49 having routine mammograms, while those aged 50 to 74 were advised to get the test every two to three years.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— The 2018 Nova Scotia Human Rights Awards will be presented in Halifax.

— Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques will be available to speak to media for the first time after spending his first week in orbit.

— Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will make announcement to ensure Canada’s aquaculture industry is a global leader.

— Business leaders, decision makers, government reps and heads of state in Toronto for International Economic Forum of the Americas’

— Calgary Trial for Nelson Tony Lugela, charged in the shooting death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks.

— Former B.C. Lions player Joshua Boden makes court appearance in Vancouver on charge of second-degree murder.

———

The Canadian Press