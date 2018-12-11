In the news today, Dec. 11

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, Dec. 11

———

BAIL HEARING CONTINUES TODAY FOR CHINESE EXEC

A bail hearing continues today in Vancouver for a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei, who the United States demands be extradited for fraud. The B.C. Supreme Court heard Monday that the U.S. is showing its hostility toward Huawei by speculating the executive has avoided travelling there to dodge charges. The U.S. wants 46-year-old CFO Meng Wanzhou to face allegations of fraud related to the use of its subsidiary Skycom to do business with Iranian telecommunications companies between 2009 and 2014.

———

ELECTION BILL PASSED IN TIME FOR FALL VOTE

Legislation aimed at preventing foreign interference and constraining the influence of big money in Canadian elections has been approved by the Senate. Bill C-76 passed in the upper house late Monday on a vote of 54-31 and is expected to receive royal assent later this week. That means the reforms will apply during next year’s federal election campaign. Chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault had warned that the much-delayed bill must go into effect by the end of this year if the independent elections watchdog was to have time to implement the reforms for next year’s campaign.

———

DEFENCE TO CALL WITNESSES IN STAMPEDER TRIAL

The defence lawyer of a man accused of fatally shooting a member of the Calgary Stampeders is expected to call one or two witnesses to court today. Prosecutors wrapped up their case Monday against 21-year-old Nelson Lugela, who is on trial for second-degree murder. He was charged after Mylan Hicks was shot in the chest and abdomen in the early hours of Sept. 25, 2016. Between 15 and 25 members of the football team had been at the bar celebrating a last-minute victory over Winnipeg hours earlier. Testimony has heard there was an altercation over a spilled drink earlier in the evening, which reignited in the parking lot after the club closed.

———

COALITION AVENIR QUEBEC CAPTURES LIBERAL SEAT

The governing Coalition Avenir Quebec has passed its first electoral test since winning the Oct. 1 provincial vote, easily capturing the riding of Roberval left vacant by former Liberal premier Philippe Couillard. With three-quarters of the votes counted in a byelection Monday, Coalition candidate Nancy Guillemette, director of a local mental-health organization, was well ahead with more than 50 per cent of the total. Premier Francois Legault joined Guillemette on stage to celebrate the win. On Twitter he wrote, “Thanks to this victory, we now have 75 elected members. Not bad for a new party!”

———

GASES BUBBLING OUT OF B.C.’S MOUNT MEAGER

A scientist who studies volcanoes says climate change is causing glaciers atop Mount Meager in British Columbia to shrink, increasing the chances of landslides and even a new eruption. Glyn Williams-Jones, from Simon Fraser University, says Mount Meager has been spewing water vapour, carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide for about two years. Williams-Jones says the slope of the volcano is moving northwest at the rate of about three centimetres a month, which increases the potential for a landslide. He says if that happens, the change in pressure could destabilize the magma chamber beneath the volcano leading to an eruption.

———

IN THE NEWS:

— Environment Minister Catherine McKenna holds a teleconference to discuss Canada’s international and domestic climate action and provide an update on the ongoing work with partners at COP24.

— Matthew Vincent Raymond, accused of killing four people including two city police officers, is due back in court. The court is expected to discuss a further assessment to determine criminal responsibility.

— Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will hold a news conference today on a national security issue after a briefing from officials earlier in the day.

The Canadian Press