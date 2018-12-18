In the news today, Dec. 18

Six stories in the news for Tuesday, Dec. 18

FEDS TO ANNOUNCE $1.6B BOOST FOR OIL PRODUCERS

Canada’s battered energy industry will get a $1.6-billion boost from Ottawa today to try to slow the political and economic bleeding. Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr will be at an Edmonton college campus to unveil a support package for oil and gas companies, which are reeling from record-low oil prices. The funds will be divided among several different programs, including money to help companies invest in clean growth, loans, and other financial supports to help companies find new markets away from the United States, as well as investments in training and new technology.

CANADA RANKS 16TH ON ANNUAL GENDER GAP LIST

Canada has landed the 16th spot in the World Economic Forum’s annual gender gap ranking. This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the international organization’s list, which measures economic, educational, health and political disparities experienced between men and women in more than 100 countries around the world. Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland took the top spots, but Canada ranked above Latvia, Bulgaria, South Africa, Switzerland and dozens of other countries.

STRICTER DRUNK DRIVING LAWS TAKE EFFECT TODAY

As of today, Canadians will find it harder to get away with impaired driving. New rules that increase penalties and expand police powers to demand breath samples take effect across Canada. Legislation, which passed in June at the same time as new rules for drug-impaired driving, is intended to curb injuries and death by helping police catch drivers with more than the legal limit of alcohol in their bloodstreams. It gives police officers the right to ask for a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop, lowering the bar from the previous legislation, which required that an officer have reasonable suspicion that a person had been drinking.

ANOTHER PIPELINE LAWSUIT BEING READIED

A Vancouver-based environment charity is readying itself to go back to court if — or they believe when — the federal government re-approves the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion next year. The Wilderness Committee returned $25,000 in participant funding to the National Energy Board last month citing the short timeline for the board’s new review on the marine impacts of the proposed expansion. Peter McCartney, climate campaigner for the committee, says the timelines are so short it underscores his belief the government is doing this just to fulfil the Federal Court of Appeal’s concerns with the original review, rather than to seriously reconsider the approval given to the project.

SENTENCING DECISION EXPECTED IN MILLARD TRIAL

A judge is set to deliver her sentencing decision today for a Toronto man found guilty of killing his father. In September, Justice Maureen Forestell found Dellen Millard guilty of the first-degree murder of Wayne Millard, whose death was initially ruled a suicide. It was the third such conviction for Dellen Millard, who was previously convicted for murdering his former lover Laura Babcock and Hamilton man Tim Bosma, a complete stranger.

SPIRIT OF SANTA STAND-IN INSPIRES TOY DRIVE

Hundreds of toys and gifts are being handed out to children this year in memory of Winnipeg’s most well-known Santa stand-in. Brian Sanderson wore a bright-red suit and grew out his white beard to play Santa in malls, seniors centres and movies for the last 26 years. After his death at age 77 in October, his friends and family stepped up to make sure his Christmas spirit would continue. Mrs. Claus and Sanderson’s real-life partner Lillian Harris says he wanted to make sure every child felt the magic of Christmas.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Case of truck driver Jaskirat Sidhu, charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily injury in a fatal crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus, will be in court today.

— Kathy Dunderdale, a former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador who sanctioned the Muskrat Falls hydro project, is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry looking into the controversial project.

— Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart will release a report on his emergency overdose taskforce and will outline quick-start recommendations to prevent overdoses and save lives.

— Statistics Canada will release its monthly survey of manufacturing for October today.

The Canadian Press