In the news today, Dec. 4

Four stories in the news for Tuesday, Dec. 4

———

VAN ATTACK CASE EXPECTED IN COURT

The case of a man accused of killing 10 people in a van attack in northern Toronto returns to court today. Alek Minassian, 26, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with incident on April 23. Police allege Minassian drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk along Yonge Street, mowing down pedestrians on the way. Today’s hearing will mark the first time the case appears before the Superior Court of Justice.

———

MILITARY TO CONTRACT OUT SOME JET MAINTENANCE

The Canadian military is looking to contract out some maintenance work on the country’s aging CF-18 fighter jets as well as training to help address a shortage of experienced technicians. Defence officials revealed the plan during a Commons committee meeting Monday, in which they also defended the time needed to pick a new jet for the air force and faced calls to reveal how much it will cost to upgrade the CF-18s’ combat systems. The technician shortage was first revealed in an auditor general’s report last month that took aim at the Liberals’ plan to buy second-hand Australian jets by warning the air force needed more technicians and pilots — not planes.

———

RESCUED BEAR CUB DIES IN WILDLIFE REFUGE

A bear cub that was rescued near its mother’s dead body in Tofino, B.C., has died unexpectedly at a wildlife refuge. The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre says in a statement the cub named Malcolm was asphyxiated after getting ITS head stuck in a small rope handle attached to a plastic buoy in his enclosure. The centre says the suspended buoys have been a common source of enrichment for bears and there have never been any hints of injuries or mishaps.

———

TORIES WIN FEDERAL BYELECTION IN ONTARIO

The Conservatives easily hung onto a long-time Tory fiefdom Monday, scoring a convincing victory in a federal byelection held in eastern Ontario. With all polls reporting in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Conservative candidate Michael Barrett, a municipal councillor, had racked up 57.8 per cent of the vote. Liberal contender Mary Jean McFall was second with 35.8 per cent, while the NDP trailed with three per cent — just 24 votes ahead of the Greens. The riding became vacant when Conservative MP Gord Brown died in May. He had been the MP since 2004.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will be in Brussels today to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

— Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Transport Canada will hold a phone-in media availability about the recent peer-review meeting on North Atlantic right whales.

— The trial of Nelson Tony Lugela, charged in the shooting death of Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks, continues today.

The Canadian Press