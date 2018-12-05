In the news today, Dec. 5

Four stories in the news for Wednesday, Dec. 5

———

BRISON, MacNAUGHTON TO JOIN MULRONEY AT BUSH FUNERAL

Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison and ambassador David MacNaughton will join former prime minister Brian Mulroney in representing Canada at today’s state funeral for former U.S. president George H.W. Bush. MacNaughton and Brison, the president of the Treasury Board, will round out the contingent along with Mulroney, a close friend of Bush who is scheduled to deliver one of several eulogies during the ceremony. President Donald Trump has declared today a national day of mourning in the U.S., part of a week-long state funeral that began Monday with a public visitation in the Capitol rotunda.

———

BANK OF CANADA EXPECTED TO LEAVE RATE UNCHANGED

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent today after a 25-basis-point increase at its last setting in October. This morning’s announcement comes in the wake of a move by the Alberta government to curtail oil production in the province after Jan. 1 to try to clear a crude storage glut that has driven western Canadian oil prices to multi-year lows. Bank economists say an unexpected dip in monthly gross domestic product figures in September and lower-than-expected oil prices so far in the fourth quarter have dampened growth expectations and placed in doubt forecasts for a January bank rate increase.

———

B.C. TO INTRODUCE CLIMATE CHANGE STRATEGY

British Columbia is poised to announce today its plan to fight climate change while it accommodates the carbon polluting liquefied natural gas industry. Premier John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver are expected to introduce the government’s long-term strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a wide-ranging provincial transition to a low carbon economy. B.C. government officials said in October the climate plan will be designed to meet legislated targets, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, 60 per cent by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2050.

———

‘ANTHROPOCENE’ AMONG TIFF’S TOP 10 CANADIAN FILMS

A documentary about humanity’s impact on the Earth and a feature shot in the Haida language are among TIFF’s top 10 Canadian features of the year. The organization that runs the Toronto International Film Festival released its Top Ten lists of features and shorts of 2018. Organizers say the two lists include four directorial debuts, three Indigenous filmmakers, and 11 female filmmakers. Among the features are “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch,” directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, and “Sgaaway K’uuna (Edge of the Knife)” directed by Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown of British Columbia.

———

The Canadian Press