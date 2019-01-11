In the news today, Jan. 11

Five stories in the news for Friday, Jan. 11

———

FORMER MLA IN ALBERTA COURT ON SEX CHARGES

The case of a former Alberta politician accused of sex charges involving a minor is scheduled to be in Red Deer, Alta., court today. Don MacIntyre, who is 63, resigned in February of last year after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He had represented the central Alberta seat of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the United Conservative Party. MacIntyre was first elected in 2015 for the Wildrose Party, which merged with the Progressive Conservatives in 2017. He was the party’s critic for electricity and renewables.

———

TOP COURT TO RULE ON EXPACT VOTING RIGHTS

Canada’s top court will decide today on the validity of a now-repealed law that barred long-term Canadian expats from voting. Two Canadians living in the U.S. launched the challenge to part of the Canada Elections Act. The act said those who lived abroad for more than five years lost their voting rights. Jamie Duong, of Ithaca, N.Y., and Gill Frank, of Richmond, Va., argued nothing warranted the abridgment of their constitutional right to vote. They insisted they maintain deep ties to Canada, and taxes and other laws passed by Parliament could still affect them.

———

AUTOWORKERS TO PROTEST OUTSIDE GM MEETING

Autoworkers from across Ontario are set to rally in Windsor today across from the General Motors headquarters in Detroit. The 11 a.m. protest against the company’s decision to close a plant in Oshawa, Ont., coincides with a General Motors investors meeting. Unifor, the union that represents GM autoworkers, is bussing protesters in from cities that include Kitchener, Brampton and London, Ont. The rally is the latest in a string of actions opposing the plant’s closure.

———

BANKRUPTCIES RISING WITH CANADIAN INTEREST RATES

Bankruptcies are up in Canada, the head of the Bank of Canada said this week, and he expects they’ll rise even more as the central bank continues to hike interest rates. Governor Stephen Poloz said he hears just how difficult higher borrowing costs can be straight from the people feeling the pain. According to the bank, Poloz personally responds to emails and letters addressed to him from the public. Last year, for instance, about 200 people reached out to him directly. Poloz’s decision to leave rates unchanged this week is likely just a pause on the bank’s rate-hiking path as the country deals with what he described as a temporary economic setback from a sharp decline in oil prices.

———

RESULTS OF POT LICENCE LOTTERY COULD COME TODAY

Ontario could announce the results of a lottery to apply for the first 25 retail cannabis licences as early as today. Those seeking to open a pot shop in the province had from Monday to early afternoon Wednesday to submit an expression of interest. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has said it will pick the winners randomly today, with the results expected to be announced within 24 hours. Those selected will have five business days to turn in their application along with a $6,000 non-refundable fee and a $50,000 letter of credit.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public safety Minister Ralph Goodale will hold a discussion today in Regina on fresh water management.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a geothermal energy announcement in Regina today.

— A B.C. judge will give jury members instructions today before deliberations begin in trial of Garry Handlen, charged with first-degree murder of Monica Jack in May 1978.

— Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. will hold a conference call today for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

The Canadian Press