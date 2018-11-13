In the news today, Nov. 13

Four stories in the news for Tuesday, Nov. 13

———

IN SINGAPORE, TRUDEAU SEEKS MORE TRADE WITH ASIA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lands in Singapore today, looking for a way to expand trade in southeast Asia. He’ll be attending the East Asia Summit hosted by a bloc of 10 countries that together make up Canada’s sixth-biggest trading partner. Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to go. He’s there for a second year in a row.

———

LUBICON LAKE FIRST NATION TO INK LAND DEAL

Alberta’s Lubicon Lake First Nation expects today to mark the end of a decades-long fight for recognition. But Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan says the real work will begin after the band signs off on its land claim with the province and the federal government. He says the $113 million included in the deal will allow the band to get to work rebuilding the community of Little Buffalo.

———

CALGARY PLEBISCITE TODAY FOR 2026 WINTER GAMES BID

Calgarians head to the polls today to declare whether they want the city to host a second Winter Games. The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” will be posed in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid. Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics. While the result of the vote is non-binding on a city council that has the final say, the vote will influence council’s decision.

———

BERNARD LANDRY FUNERAL TO BE HELD TODAY

A funeral service will be held this afternoon at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica for former Quebec premier Bernard Landry. Quebec’s 28th premier died Nov. 6 at home in Vercheres, Que., of complications from pulmonary disease at the age of 81. Landry became Parti Quebecois premier in 2001 after Lucien Bouchard resigned. He served two years before being defeated in the April 2003 election by Jean Charest’s Liberals.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— The new report by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation will explore the trade-off between location affordability and commuting costs.

— Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will participate in a roundtable with Indigenous representatives and will announce support for Indigenous leadership in nature protection and species at risk.

— Desjardins Group will announce its third-quarter results.

— Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains makes a series of announcements and discusses the USMCA trade deal.

The Canadian Press