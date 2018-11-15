In the news today, Nov. 15

Four stories in the news for Thursday, Nov. 15

———

NO SPIKE IN STONED DRIVING AFTER OCT. 17: POLICE

Police departments across the country say they haven’t seen a dramatic spike in cannabis impaired-driving one month since legalization. But police are cautioning that Canadians need to be more aware of regulations around storing marijuana in vehicles and passengers smoking weed. Police forces in Vancouver, Regina, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador all say they haven’t noticed a change in driver behaviour since pot was legalized on Oct. 17. They say the majority of traffic-related tickets were issued because cannabis was not properly stored or passengers had been allowed to consume cannabis in the vehicle.

———

BROWN’S BOOK LIFTS CURTAIN ON ONTARIO POLITICS

A new book purports to tell the truth about the fall of Patrick Brown. In his new autobiography — titled “Takedown” — the former Ontario Tory leader portrays himself as a victim of a conspiracy. He also offers a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the Progressive Conservative party following his abrupt resignation as leader in January amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies. The book also includes allegations of bargaining with former prime minister Brian Mulroney about the political career of his daughter — now Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney.

———

MANITOBA TORY HOLDS FUNDRAISER AT MEN-ONLY CLUB

A Manitoba government backbencher is once again holding a fundraising event at a squash club that doesn’t allow women to become members. The constituency association for Scott Johnston, a Progressive Conservative, is planning an evening of “whiskey, wine and ale-tasting” next week at the Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club. The event itself is open to men and women, but the Opposition New Democrats say it’s wrong for the Tories to support a club that only allows men to become members.

———

ONTARIO TO ANNOUNCE TAX EXEMPTION FOR LOW-INCOME WORKERS

Ontario workers earning less that $30,000 will no longer have to pay provincial income tax starting next year, and those earning up to $38,000 will pay less tax, The Canadian Press has learned. Government sources say the plan will be laid out in the province’s fall economic statement, slated to be tabled in the legislature this afternoon. The sources say the tax changes will apply to 1.1 million Ontario workers making minimum wage or slightly above it, noting some other low-income workers who currently use a combination of rebates and other measures are already spared provincial income tax.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Opposition Leader Brian Gallant will make an announcement concerning his political future.

— Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will deliver a keynote address at the start of a daylong conference on personnel issues facing the Canadian Armed Forces.

— NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make an announcement regarding the opioid crisis in British Columbia and across Canada.

The Canadian Press