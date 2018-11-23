In the news today, Nov. 23

Four stories in the news for Friday, Nov. 23

RESPECT BRONCOS DONATION WISHES, COMMITTEE SAYS

A committee working on how to distribute $15.2 million raised in a GoFundMe campaign after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash says a court should respect the families’ wishes on how the money should be divided. The committee is recommending a total payout of $525,000 for each of the 16 families who lost a loved one in the crash. It is also recommending a total of $475,000 for each of the 13 surviving players. Court documents say the suggestions are based on a formula that came out of discussions with the families.

LIBERALS MOVE TO FORCE END TO POSTAL DISPUTE

A vote on a motion to speed back-to-work legislation for Canada Post workers through the Commons could come as early as today. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he still hopes agreements can be struck to end mail disruptions across the country. While Trudeau conceded legislating an end to a labour dispute is never the best option, he said his government must act to protect small businesses and the livelihoods of Canadians affected by a month of rotating strikes.

SINGH TO GET BYELECTION CHANCE IN FEBRUARY

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh learned he’ll get his chance in early February to win a British Columbia seat in the House of Commons — just as a friendlier riding on his home turf of Brampton, Ont., became available. Liberal Raj Grewal announced Thursday that he is resigning as MP for Brampton East for unspecified “personal and medical reasons.” Party whip Mark Holland said Grewal’s resignation is effective immediately. The surprise news dropped just as Liberal insiders were confirming that early in the new year Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will call three byelections —including in Burnaby South, where Singh has already been nominated to run — for early February.

ART GALLERY OF ONTARIO STEPS UP INFINITY MIRROR CAMPAIGN

The Art Gallery of Ontario is stepping up its efforts to raise cash for a so-called Infinity Mirror Room. The Toronto gallery has announced a renewed push for funds as it enters the last week of a campaign to raise money. It’s now partnering with a global campaign known as Giving Tuesday, which encourages charity-giving on the Tuesday following U.S. Thanksgiving. Last spring’s exhibition, “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” drew more than 169,000 visitors to the AGO.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— The Crown and defence will appear before a judge today in criminal trial of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who was charged earlier this year with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets.

— Statistics Canada will release the consumer price index for October and retail trade figures for September.

— CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will hold the annual State of the League media conference today in Edmonton.

The Canadian Press