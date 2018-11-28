In the news today, Nov. 28

Four stories in the news for Wednesday, Nov. 28

———

UNION HEAD CALLS FOR TARIFFS ON GM CARS

The head of the union representing workers at General Motors’ car plant in Oshawa, Ont., says the company’s decision could lead to the collapse of the auto-parts industry in Canada. Unifor president Jerry Dias said GM “just showed the president of the United States and the prime minister of Canada their middle finger” by moving production out of the two countries. He said the Liberals should put tariffs on GM exports coming out of Mexico to dissuade the company from following through on its plans. Dias will meet his American counterpart today in Washington to decide what action the unions will take, such as having workers walk out at other GM plants alongside the ones slated to close.

———

FIRST NATIONS WAIT TO BE REPAID FOR WILDFIRE COSTS

A central B.C. First Nation is set to meet with provincial government officials today to discuss their struggle to contain the enormous Shovel Lake wildfire this summer. The blaze destroyed 922 square kilometres of Nadleh Whut’en territory near Fraser Lake, including two cabins and a smokehouse at a cultural camp. Chief Larry Nooski says the Nadleh spent about $400,000 on equipment, firefighters, an emergency operation centre and security. He says Emergency Management B.C. assured him it would make the province and federal government reimbursed the First Nation, but it’s still waiting.

———

NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD RELEASING STUDY OF SOLAR COSTS

Installing solar panels already makes sense for most homeowners in Saskatchewan and Ontario but the National Energy Board says the abundance of cheap hydroelectricity in Quebec and Manitoba means solar power may never make much economic sense in those provinces. In Canada, long, dark winters means it’s unlikely solar will ever become the sole source of electricity anywhere. The NEB today is releasing a study of the costs of solar compared to current electricity prices. It has an online site where Canadians can plug in their city name and find out whether there is an economic case for solar for them now or in the future.

———

B.C. PREMIER DEFENDS SPEAKER AS SESSION ENDS

Premier John Horgan says he has confidence in legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas even though he wishes the events of the last week at British Columbia’s legislature had unfolded differently. Horgan said he believes Plecas will continue to perform his impartial duties despite the disruptive events that resulted in two top officials in the legislature being placed on leave amid an RCMP investigation. The premier made the comments Tuesday at a news conference marking the conclusion of the fall sitting of the legislature, which started Oct. 1.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will present the 2018 Governor General’s Literary Awards during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

— The trial of Edward Downey, 48, continues today. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.

— The Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe money hearing will take place to hear how final distribution will occur.

— NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will hold a media availability in Ottawa to discuss preventing job losses at GM’s plant in Oshawa, Ont.

— Jenny Kwan, NDP critic for immigration, refugees, and citizenship, will hold a press conference in Ottawa today in recognition of the victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

The Canadian Press