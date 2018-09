socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

Italian writer, Pietro Vitelli, traveled to the Okanagan to visit Caetani House, the former home of Sveva Caetani, which is now an artists studio. Caetani’s father was a nobleman in Italy, her mother was his mistress. Vitelli is researching a book he is writing about the late artist.