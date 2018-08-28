 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

‘It’s just low:’ Theft from donation boxes at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Shelby Thom
August 28, 2018 06:59 pm

socastcmsRssStartShelby ThomsocastcmsRssEnd

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens said it suffered a ‘crucial blow’ after money was stolen from three on-site donation boxes in two separate heists during the past two weeks. Shelby Thom reports.