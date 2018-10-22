Jail recommended for police officer after high-speed crash kills boy

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The provincial police officer who crashed into a car at high speed and killed a 5-year-old boy during a surveillance operation will likely be sentenced to jail time.

The Crown and the defence submitted a joint proposal to the court today in Longueuil, Que. recommending that Patrick Ouellet be given an eight-month sentence.

The judge will render his decision at a later date.

Ouellet was convicted in July of dangerous driving causing the 2014 death of Nicolas Thorne-Belance.

The maximum sentence for the offence is 14 years in prison.

The police officer addressed the court today, expressing his sympathy to family members of Nicolas, who were in the courtroom.

Ouellet’s trial heard he was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the boy.

(Cogeco Nouvelles)

The Canadian Press