Jury selected for retrial of Dennis Oland in murder of his father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The retrial of Dennis Oland for the second degree murder of his father, Richard Oland, will begin on Tuesday.

The final jury members were chosen on Wednesday, ending a three-day selection process that was originally scheduled for two weeks.

Justice Terrence Morrison of the Court of Queen’s Bench thanked prospective jurors waiting in an adjoining courtroom, telling them they were free to go.

“I am sure that will make your day,” he said, addressing the crowd on a closed circuit system.

“I know it has been challenging for all of you.”

The jury is made up of 14 members and two alternates — a larger-than-normal panel because the trial is expected to take so long, at least four months.

There are nine women and seven men.

The jury selection process began on Oct. 15, when over 1,000 people answered summonses and showed up at a local hockey arena.

It was the first step in what promises to be a closely watched, high-profile murder case involving one of the most prominent families in the Maritimes.

Richard Oland, whose bludgeoned body was found in a pool of blood in his Saint John office on the morning of July 7, 2011, was a former executive at the family brewery, Moosehead. The multimillionaire was a well-known businessman and sportsman in Saint John.

His only son, Dennis, was charged in 2013. The verdict in Oland’s first trial was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial was ordered.

Oland has pleaded not guilty.

Chris Morris, The Canadian Press