Jury selection begins for trial of Dennis Oland, accused of murdering father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The first two groups of prospective jurors will be at the Saint John law courts today as jury selection begins for the second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland in New Brunswick.

It’s been two weeks since a pool of more than 1,000 people was broken into groups of 50 — the first step in what is expected to be a challenging process to pick a jury for a trial that will last several months.

This is the second trial for the 50-year-old, who is charged in the beating death of his millionaire father, Richard Oland, in 2011.

Richard Oland was a former executive at the Moosehead brewery in Saint John and was well-known in the community.

His body was found on the floor of his Saint John office on the morning of July 7, 2011, and his only son, Dennis, was charged with second-degree murder in 2013.

The verdict in Oland’s first trial was set aside in 2016 and the new trial was ordered.

