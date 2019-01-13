Justin Trudeau to make ‘Corner Gas Animated’ cameo, Brent Butt tweets

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau will follow in the footsteps of two previous prime ministers by appearing in an episode of “Corner Gas.”

The show’s Facebook page said on Saturday that Trudeau will play himself on an episode of “Corner Gas Animated” when its second season debuts this spring on The Comedy Network.

A photograph accompanies the post, showing Trudeau in his Parliament Hill office with sound technicians and “Corner Gas” star and creator Brent Butt.

Former prime ministers Paul Martin and Stephen Harper also made brief appearances on the live-action version of “Corner Gas,” which ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2009.

Set in the fictional Saskatchewan town of Dog River, “Corner Gas” was the No. 1 sitcom in Canada throughout its entire run.

Other high-profile cameos during the show’s live-action run included former Gov. Gen. Adrienne Clarkson, hockey greats Darryl Sittler and Travis Moen, Olympic speedskater Cindy Klassen, and musicians Colin James, Jann Arden and the Tragically Hip.

Trudeau tweeted about his cameo on Saturday.

“Home after a great couple of days in Saskatchewan. But I’ll be at @cornergas in Dog River very soon. Stay tuned,” Trudeau wrote, referring to his trip to the province last week where he announced a deal for closing coal-fired power plants as well as funding for a geothermal generating facility.

Butt, meanwhile, thanked Trudeau for continuing the tradition of doing a cameo in a version of the show, noting it was always fun.

“This is a quick, but very funny scene. We were in and out of his office in about 15 minutes!” Butt wrote in his tweet that accompanied the photograph taken in Trudeau’s office.

The Canadian Press